‘It is a problem of men’: Ramaphosa, political parties make GBV focus of Women’s Day | News24

President Cyril Ramaphosa and political events expressed their concern about gender-based violence on Women’s Day.

Ramaphosa stated it isn’t an issue of ladies; it’s a males’s drawback.

Opposition events blamed the federal government, singling out Police Minister Bheki Cele.

The excessive stage of gender-based violence was a stain on South Africa’s Women’s Day celebrations, stated President Cyril Ramaphosa as he marked the day on Tuesday on the Silahla Sports Stadium in Richmond, KwaZulu-Natal.

“Hardly a day goes by in this country without a report of women being attacked, being violated, and being killed by men,” he stated, in a replica of his speech distributed to the media.

“This cannot continue.”

Ramaphosa stated it should not be seen as a ladies’s drawback, however a males’s one.

“It is a problem of men with no respect for women, who feel they can do what they like with their girlfriends or partners because they buy them airtime or groceries.

“It is an issue of males who lack the maturity to just accept the top of a relationship and seek out their ex-wives or ex-girlfriends.

“It is a problem of men who think culture, custom and religion empower them to hit their wives, sisters, and daughters and to deprive them of their rights.

“It is an issue of males who maintain positions of affect and authority who prey on ladies and benefit from them.”

Ramaphosa added that sexual assaults and different violent crimes have been typically linked to alcohol abuse.

He referred to the three legal guidelines handed earlier this 12 months that “strengthen the struggle towards gender-based violence”.

They would protect victims of domestic violence better, empower the police to enter premises without a warrant and arrest a suspect if necessary, and remove dangerous weapons from a suspect, he said. Complainants would be able to apply for protection orders online.

‘We are stuck in a hell-loop’

Furthermore, there were new provisions that expanded the scope of the National Register of Sex Offenders and “place a obligation on us all to report any sexual offences dedicated towards weak individuals”.

Bail conditions were also much stricter, and perpetrators would get harsher sentences.

Ramaphosa also called on women to speak out.

“Silence is the darkish nook by which ladies and youngsters are abused, crushed, raped and killed,” he said.

“Silence is the darkish cloud below which males permit their buddies to ill-treat ladies, youngsters, and members of the LGBTQIA+ group as a show of their manliness.”

He said the second Presidential Summit on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide would take place in November, and would be a “detailed evaluation of the implementation of our National Strategic Plan and chart the best way ahead”.

Gender-based violence was also top of mind for political parties. In its Women’s Day statement, the ANC recognised that “gender-based violence and femicide is a pandemic, which contributes to ladies’s insecurity and marginalisation”.

The governing party welcomed the adoption of the National Strategic Plan on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide, and urged government to fast-track the plan and provide it with resources. It added that it would play its “function as a mass motion to advance its targets”.

The ANC said it welcomed “the introduction of the three GBV payments in Parliament to beef up the justice system’s response to this subject”. These are the already enacted laws – meaning they went through the Parliamentary process – that Ramaphosa referred to.

DA nationwide spokesperson Siviwe Gwarube stated a “struggle has been declared towards the ladies of this nation”, following a march to the Phakamile Mabija police station in Kimberley.

“While the remainder of the world is grappling with problems with gender illustration or equal pay, we’re caught in a hell-loop, begging for our lives to be spared.”

‘It is on you, Mr President!’

She said Women’s Day shouldn’t be a GBV awareness day, but an opportunity to reflect on how much has been achieved in terms of gender equality.

“But how can we? When we have now a police minister in Bheki Cele who considers a lady fortunate to have escaped being gang raped?”

Gwarube stated Cele additionally presided over the police’s DNA backlogs, which have been denying justice to 1000’s of victims of rape, homicide and violent crimes.

“Is it as a result of ANC ministers do not need to fret about their security every day? Because they’re protected by the police 24/7, whereas thousands and thousands of ladies on this nation live in a struggle zone?”

Gwarube also had a message for Ramaphosa: “For each lady that’s raped and killed on this nation, it’s on you, Mr President! It is on you, since you shield a minister who’s clearly out of contact and ill-suited for the job.

“It is on you because you can fix the broken SAPS; put more boots on the ground and fund crime fighting efforts. But you do not. Therefore, you are complicit.

“If the president and his Cabinet are critical concerning the security of ladies on this nation, then DNA pattern backlogs should be cleared now!”

She said there was nothing to celebrate if women couldn’t be safe in their homes and their communities.

At a Women’s Day rally in Matatiele, Eastern Cape, EFF chief Julius Malema stated gender-based violence shouldn’t be seen as “personal issues”.

“There is nothing personal in gender-based violence. There is nothing personal in rape,” he said.

“We should expose all of the abusers.”

He decried the rape of elderly women.

“What goes by you if you assault the defenceless lady!” Yet you still find it in you to rape and molest and kill a defenceless old woman! What type of a sick society have we become that we have no souls for old and young.”

Malema added that rape was not a cultural apply.

“So please, let us not promote the rape culture, in the name of culture!”

Erika Botha-Rossouw, chairperson of the FF Plus’s ladies’s committee, stated in an announcement that girls’s basic rights and freedoms have been threatened by uncontrollably escalating gender-based violence.

She stated, yearly, the ANC paid lip service to this.

“South Africa became a country where even the police minister considers a woman lucky if she was only raped once.”

South Africa urgently wanted a nationwide coverage on gender-based violence and gender equality that was genuinely acted upon, Botha-Rossouw stated.