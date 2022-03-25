‘It is a tattoo’: 11-storey mural on city building that won’t wash off

Several concepts have been proposed and deserted. “I was doing work with emu feathers at the time, and [Candalepas] said, ‘Give me a hairy building’,” stated Cardoso. That didn’t progress. Other concepts celebrated bubbles and water, a theme in her work right here and abroad.

Maria Fernanda Cardoso’s performing her flea circus, The Queen of the Fleas. Credit:Ben Blackwell

Cardoso and Candalepas settled on the 11-storey wall between the facade of the brand new improvement at 116 Bathurst avenue. It then rises to a top of 36 tales with a cantilever over the heritage-listed 142-year-old Porter House subsequent door that was additionally refurbished.

Cardoso’s work has included public artwork, sculpture and dwell performances the world over. One of her earlier works was a flea circus in Paris’s George Pompidou Centre in 1998 that was projected on to a big display screen. An Australian citizen, she had skilled kangaroo and cat fleas by the a whole lot, after which prompted her stars to do methods sporting harnesses.