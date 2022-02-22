‘It is more respectful’ – Robin Uthappa endorses draft system in IPL instead of auction

Each time an IPL participant public sale is carried out earlier than a season, there’s a vital quantity of buzz that it brings with it. Over the years, these auctions have reworked the lives of many cricketers by offering them with life-changing financial contracts. While some cricketers are left upset going unsold, many come out of the occasion as millionaires.

Even although the public sale makes it a viewing spectacle for the followers, there additionally has been some vital opinions on it through the years. A current voice talking in opposition to the movement is that of Robin Uthappa. Uthappa who has himself bagged hefty contracts through the years believes that the IPL ought to be shifting to the drafts system as a substitute.

The CSK batter, who was offered for two crore in IPL 2022 mega public sale, believes the public sale system typically can lead cricketers into ideas, questioning why they went unsold. While terming it harsh on gamers psychological well being, Uthappa commented that his coronary heart goes out to the gamers who’re unable to land a contract within the mega league.

“Playing for a team like CSK was something I desired, it was one of my only prayers: let’s get back to CSK. My family, even my son, prayed for that, which is special for me. I’m happy to be back in a place where there’s a sense of security and a sense of respect. There’s a backing that’s given which makes me feel like I can do anything.” Uthappa stated whereas talking to News 9

“You can’t imagine what the guys who don’t get sold go through. It cannot be pleasant. My heart goes out to guys who have been there for a long time and then miss out and don’t get picked. It can be defeating sometimes. Suddenly your value as a cricketer becomes about how much somebody is willing to spend on you, and it’s so haphazard… there is no method to the madness,” he added

I actually hope for the sake of the sanity of everyone that this goes right into a draft system the place it’s extra respectful: Robin Uthappa

The former KKR opener is of the suggestion {that a} draft system is one thing the BCCI can contemplate as a substitute of the auctions. Calling the draft system as a extra respectful technique, Uthappa commented that lots of people who’re normally part of the participant public sale have beforehand termed the method as ‘random’.

“People have tried their best to kind of grapple around it for the last 15 years, and I don’t know if they have a clue because if you speak to a lot of the people who have been there at the auction, they’ll say ‘you know it’s so random… if you’d come later you’d probably have made more money… if you’d come earlier there’d have been enough money so you’d have made more’. I really hope for the sake of the sanity of everybody that this goes into a draft system where it is more respectful.” Uthappa concluded.