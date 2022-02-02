‘It is not far off from the IPL’ – Michael Vaughan feels PSL is the second-best T20 tournament in the world

Michael Vaughan, who is thought to talk his thoughts said that the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is the second-best T20 match within the cricketing world after the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Vaughan took to Twitter to supply his ideas. The former England skipper tweeted that the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will not be an excessive amount of behind the IPL, and added that the usual of cricket being performed within the match is excellent.

“Pakistan Super League is the 2nd best T20 Tournament in the World. it’s not far off the IPL either. Outstanding standard of cricket,” tweeted Michael Vaughan.

Multan Sultans are occupying the highest place within the factors desk in PSL 2022

Meanwhile, the 2022 version of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is presently underway in Karachi. And, the Multan Sultans have emerged because the staff to beat. The Sultans have gained all 4 matches that they’ve performed within the competitors so far, and are sitting on the prime of the desk.

The Karachi Kings are positioned on the final place. The PSL will conclude on twenty seventh February 2022. On the opposite hand, the IPL mega public sale is ready to happen on twelfth and thirteenth February this 12 months in Bangalore.

A complete of 590 cricketers have been finalised for the public sale. IPL 2022 is ready to be larger, with the addition of two new franchises. The two new franchises which have come into the fray are Lucknow and Ahmedabad.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad United and the Multan Sultans sides produced glorious cricket within the encounter which happened between the 2 sides.

The Multan Sultans facet batted first and posted a complete of 217/5 on the board, with Rilee Rossouw and Tim David slamming half-centuries. In reply, the Islamabad United facet was bowled out for a complete of 197. Shadab Khan performed a lone hand for his facet and scored a blistering 91 off simply 42 deliveries. Khushdil Shah bagged a four-wicket haul and put the brakes on the Islamabad batting lineup.