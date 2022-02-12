‘It is past time to leave’: U.S. tells Americans to flee Ukraine and evacs embassy staff

Saturday’s evacuation order follows a sequence of warning indicators on Friday, from Biden administration officers saying an invasion may occur earlier than the conclusion of the Olympics on Feb. 20 and the Pentagon sending 3,000 extra troops to Poland.

President Joe Biden is scheduled to carry a name with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday morning from Camp David.

Family members of U.S. embassy workers had already been ordered to depart Kyiv, however the State Department had left it as much as nonessential workers in the event that they needed to go away.

The State Department once more on Saturday urged Americans to evacuate Ukraine by means of non-public and business means, warning that the federal government wouldn’t have the ability to assist U.S. residents depart if Russia strikes ahead with navy motion.

“Our ability to help them through that crisis, during that crisis, is going to be extremely limited, and they cannot have any reasonable expectation that the U.S. government is going to be able to rescue them if they find themselves in harm’s way in a war zone,” a senior State Department official stated.

In the previous 24 hours, a number of different nations — together with Israel, Germany and the U.Okay. — have been encouraging their residents to go away and lowering their diplomatic presence. Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova stated Saturday that Russia intends to “optimize” its embassy staff in Ukraine — a sign Moscow, too, was lowering its diplomatic presence in Ukraine for now.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken had a cellphone name with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Saturday, reiterating that “a diplomatic path to resolving the crisis remained open” if Moscow determined to deescalate and interact in diplomatic discussions.

“He reiterated that should Moscow pursue the path of aggression and further invade Ukraine, it would result in a resolute, massive, and united Transatlantic response,” the readout stated.