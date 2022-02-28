It is urgent to conclude Iran nuclear talks this week: France

France’s overseas ministry stated on Monday that it was pressing to conclude the Iran nuclear talks this week.

Iran had stated earlier on Monday that reviving a 2015 nuclear deal is feasible if Western powers take a political determination to resolve three remaining points, as oblique negotiations between Tehran and Washington enter an important stage.

Diplomats from events concerned within the negotiations have stated they’ve entered an important stage, whereas Tehran rejects any “fabricated deadline” for the talks.

The 2015 deal between Iran and world powers restricted Tehran’s enrichment of uranium to make it more durable for it to develop materials that may very well be used for nuclear weapons, in return for a lifting of worldwide sanctions in opposition to Tehran.

