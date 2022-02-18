‘It is very tough as an overseas spinner’ – Adam Zampa after going unsold in the IPL 2022 mega auction

Adam Zampa went unsold within the 2022 IPL mega public sale. The Aussie leg spinner was slotted in at a base value of INR 2 Crore, however no franchise was excited about availing his companies.

Zampa has now opened up on his IPL snub. The leg spinner mentioned that it was powerful for an abroad spinner within the IPL mega public sale this yr. Adding that the franchises spent some huge cash on procuring tempo bowlers, Zampa opined that even the batters solely acquired first rate cash as in comparison with the tempo bowlers.

“It’s very hard as an overseas spinner, particularly if you’re just a specialist spinner who’s not so much of a mystery spinner. The mega-auction, the way it panned out, they spent a lot of money on fast bowlers, a lot of money on allrounders, and even batsmen don’t get great money. They get okay money,” mentioned Zampa as quoted by cricket.com.au.

I might be a precious addition to any of the IPL squads subsequent yr: Adam Zampa

Adam Zampa additionally mentioned that when the franchises had spent cash on the pacers, they spent cash on procuring native spinners. Adding that there might be extra alternatives arising for him subsequent yr, Zampa concluded by stating that he might be a precious addition to any IPL franchise based mostly on how he’s bowling at current.

“And then once all that money gets spent, they go, ‘Okay, we need some spinners now,’ and usually they feel like the local guys can do an okay job anyway. I think there’ll be opportunities maybe next year with the IPL though … I think I’d be a valuable addition to any of those squads particularly with the way that I’m bowling at the moment,” concluded Zampa.

Zampa has performed 14 matches within the IPL and has scalped 21 wickets at a mean of 17.62 within the Indian T20 league.