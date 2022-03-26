‘It looked like hell’: Mariupol escapees describe scenes of horror

Natalya was born in Mariupol. It’s the one place she’s ever lived.

It’s a metropolis “one could live in,” she says.

“We had the sea. All was good. I love the sea so much. I will not see the sea ever again,” she tearfully informed Euronews’ Anelise Borges.

Natalya is now protected within the western Ukrainian metropolis of Lviv and her beloved hometown is unrecognisable. Once house to over 500,000 folks, the port metropolis is in ruins after 4 weeks of just about continuous Russian shelling. Natalya witnessed most of it from the basement of her house.

“It was right above our heads,” she stated. “Planes would fly from 3 a.m. and every 10 minutes you would hear a plane passing. And I guess some of our defence system was nearby and they would fire, and every time they hit a target, everything shook. We were just sitting there thinking the next one is for us.”

Natalya survived 20 days with out electrical energy, operating water and little or no meals. Many of her neighbours weren’t so fortunate. She says the home subsequent door to hers was hit by a bomb and her neighbour was trapped beneath the rubble.

“Two other neighbours went to get him out and were killed by shelling,” she stated.

With most humanitarian corridors failing to evacuate civilians, her son-in-law Viktor, who requested we modify his title for this story, took the determined determination to go in and take Natalya out.

He wasn’t ready for what he noticed.

“It looked like hell,” he stated. “Ninety percent of the buildings were hit, half of them were burned. And then there were a lot of dogs in the street, you could see them roaming around in search for food.”

Viktor stated the streets have been lined in rubble and garbage, and the skies have been crammed with planes. Sounds of explosions have been practically fixed.

“I felt like I was in a game or something,” he stated. “It was like a computer game or something. I still can’t believe it happened.”

Viktor doesn’t wish to be recognized as a result of he says he’s afraid of not accessing Russian-controlled areas within the coming weeks. He hopes to proceed serving to folks on the opposite facet.

As for Mariupol, he says he doesn’t assume town might be rebuilt.

“I’m really at a loss of what to say,” Viktor stated. “But I don’t see any future there. Not at least for another 10, 20 years.”