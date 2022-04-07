‘It Pays Homage’: Dartmouth Voters Approve Measure To Keep Indian Logo and Mascot

DARTMOUTH (CBS) – Clyde Andrews sat on his sofa Wednesday night time, displaying off press clippings from his operating again days at Dartmouth High School — virtually 50 years in the past. That’s when the Aquinnah Wampanoag tribe member helped craft a model of the Indian that also adorns the college’s helmets right this moment.

“It pays homage to the Native Americans who walked this land many, many years ago,” Andrews says. “And we’re still here.”

On Tuesday, Dartmouth voters urged the college board to maintain the Indian as the college mascot and brand by a three-to-one margin – following years of debate.

That, after all, bucks a nationwide development of colleges and professional sports activities groups scrapping many Native American monikers as disrespectful or downright insulting — even the Cleveland Indians of Major League Baseball.

“In Cleveland,” says Aquinnah Wampanoag tribe member Sean Carney, “you had a very caricature-like rendering of a Plains Indian that really didn’t respect the culture.”

Carney believes context is all the pieces right here, with no “one size fits all” resolution.

But he sees the sporting Dartmouth Indian as a tribute.

“In Dartmouth, you have a very historically accurate depiction of an eastern woodlands Indian,” Carney explains. “And the name ‘Indian’ is not offensive on its face.”

“I can’t have my town ignore this,” says youth minister Gretchen Baker-Smith, “when the data is very clear that it harms some people.”

Baker-Smith argues that such imagery is demeaning and chips away on the vanity of indigenous kids — it doesn’t matter what her fellow townspeople voted for.

“To me personally,” says Baker-Smith, “we shouldn’t be having a vote on a civil rights issue.”

Truth is, not even all of the Aquinnah Wampanoags agree on this subject — and that places the Dartmouth School Board in considerably of a pickle when it tackles the destiny of the controversial mascot and brand — on April twenty fifth.

But each side would like to see faculty children get a extra critical dose of native Native American historical past — together with Clyde the previous operating again.

“It’s just respect,” he says.