‘It scared us a bit’: Magnitude 4.0 earthquake hits near Santa Paula

A magnitude 4.0 earthquake rattled Southern California on Saturday night, with shaking felt from Burbank to the Westside in Los Angeles.

The quake occurred at 5:44 p.m., 4 miles northwest of Santa Paula in Ventura County, in keeping with the U.S. Geological Survey.

Exactly three hours later — at 8:44 p.m. — a 3.1 aftershock was reported in the identical space.

The temblor, which befell at a depth of 16.1 miles, rattled condominium constructing home windows and shook furnishings in Torrance for a short second earlier than rapidly ceasing.

Nicole Garner, who felt the quake in Playa Vista, informed The Times it felt like “a quick jolt.”

“It startled me,” Garner mentioned.

Keri Roth, a Ventura trainer, mentioned she and her husband had been giving their canine intravenous fluids when a sliding glass door at their residence started shaking.

“We looked over and saw the water in the aquarium sloshing around and realized it was an earthquake,” she informed The Times on Saturday night. “But after the initial shake, it shook and rolled harder, and it scared us a bit. We were happy the aquarium didn’t fall over.”

Reports from throughout L.A. on social media indicated that those that felt the quake thought of the consequences to be minor.

Other social media customers throughout L.A. mentioned they didn’t really feel the quake.

Did we’ve got an earthquake? 😂😂 I did not really feel something — ❤🖤 Amina 🖤❤ (@amina_leeds) February 27, 2022

My roommate mentioned there was an earthquake however I didn’t really feel it as a result of I used to be too busy daydreaming to my @lucydacus playlist within the bathe. — Aurora Puente (@Rora_) February 27, 2022

No tsunami warning was issued after the quake, the National Weather Service mentioned Saturday night. Operations and flights weren’t affected at Los Angeles International Airport, in keeping with a social media publish.

An common of 25 earthquakes with magnitudes between 4.0 and 5.0 happen per yr in California and Nevada, in keeping with a latest three-year knowledge pattern.

Consider reporting what you felt to the USGS.

