‘It should be banned’: Dukes boss sparks ball debate in Australia-Pakistan series

“In Pakistan, they are so terrified of the games finishing early that they encourage the game to go on for a longer time.

“Pakistan have got a relatively new regime with Ramiz Raja who has taken over as chairman and he’s a highly experienced man. But he’s come in and I don’t know who has been influencing him.”

Dukes balls had been launched within the Sheffield Shield in 2016 by Cricket Australia to assist gamers higher put together for Ashes excursions to the UK.

But Kookaburra balls at the moment are once more the ball of selection within the Sheffield Shield and are extensively used throughout Australia.

There had been constructive opinions of the Kookaburra ball through the current Ashes collection in Australia and it has been utilized by numerous groups over many many years.