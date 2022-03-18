‘It should be banned’: Dukes boss sparks ball debate in Australia-Pakistan series
“In Pakistan, they are so terrified of the games finishing early that they encourage the game to go on for a longer time.
“Pakistan have got a relatively new regime with Ramiz Raja who has taken over as chairman and he’s a highly experienced man. But he’s come in and I don’t know who has been influencing him.”
Dukes balls had been launched within the Sheffield Shield in 2016 by Cricket Australia to assist gamers higher put together for Ashes excursions to the UK.
But Kookaburra balls at the moment are once more the ball of selection within the Sheffield Shield and are extensively used throughout Australia.
There had been constructive opinions of the Kookaburra ball through the current Ashes collection in Australia and it has been utilized by numerous groups over many many years.
However, Jajodia has sturdy views that machine-stitched balls shouldn’t exist.
“It’s very easy to make a machine-stitched ball and frankly, it should be banned from international cricket in my view,” Jajodia stated. “It takes three-and-a-half man-hours to make a hand-stitched ball and it takes an hour-and-a-quarter to make a machine-stitched ball. The machine-stitched ball is about 50 per cent more expensive than mine.
Loading
“When you play with a machine-stitched ball, it’s only being held together by the two middle rows and once you start playing with it, the two outer rows get flattened down after hitting the deck and bat. After about 20 overs, there’s no rudder and the tension is completely gone, so it goes soft.
“Therefore on a dead pitch you’ve got nothing. If you have a look at the ball after 80 overs, you think a dog has been playing with it in the playground.
“With the hand-stitched ball, all six rows are going backwards and forwards, holding the ball together. The mesh of thread underneath, going backwards and forwards, causes the seam to act more as a rudder, so it gives more assistance for aerodynamics and also for creating bounce or deviation off the pitch.”
The third Test begins in Lahore on Monday, with each groups keen to make sure the historic collection doesn’t finish with one other bore draw and a 0-0 scoreline.