It took a village, but dog that fled car accident returns home

For greater than a month, numerous animal lovers throughout a rugged swath of western Colorado had been gripped by the identical query: Where is Mia?

The shy, 8-year-old rescue canine, with brown spots and floppy ears, was misplaced within the winter chilly.

Her proprietor, Charles Reigies, remembers the second she disappeared, the day after Christmas. He and his girlfriend, Hanna Poscente, had been driving again residence to Grand Junction on Interstate 70 in one of many first storms of the season. Reigies hit a patch of black ice, they usually went swerving. The Jeep crashed onto its facet.

“And the time I came to, she was hurt and the dog was gone,” he stated.

It was darkish out, they usually had been miles from any city, about two hours from residence. An ambulance rushed Poscente to a hospital with a damaged neck. As Reigies waited for a tow truck, he saved looking for Mia within the snow.

But there have been no indicators of her.

The subsequent day, Poscente, now residence, reactivated her Facebook account simply to put up about Mia. To search for assist. She joined teams devoted to misplaced and located pets throughout the area. Days handed. The posts had been favored and shared. Strangers in small cities separated by miles of frozen desert, mountains and canyons saved looking for Mia and posting day by day updates on-line.

“They were like their own little village looking for Mia, a dog they had never met before,” Poscente stated.

And if that village had a mayor, it might be Janet Cross, who lives about 20 minutes from the crash web site. She had heard that pets will preserve returning to the place they’ve misplaced their folks. So, 10 days after the crash, she arrange a path digicam on the web site. She might see that Mia was nonetheless coming again twice a day.

“She’s looking at the spot. She’s looking for her family. She’s looking skinny,” Cross stated. “So yeah, it was pretty heartbreaking.”

It was additionally hopeful. Mia was alive.

Over the subsequent couple of weeks, folks known as and messaged with Mia sightings. And Charles and Hanna got here again to verify the crash web site as typically as they might. There had been a number of close to misses. One afternoon, they left at 5. The digicam recorded Mia at 7.

“You could tell she was like, ‘Wait, I smell them,'” Poscente stated, smiling.

The reality they stay two hours away from their crash web site simply made all the things tougher. Reigies, who discovered Mia at an animal shelter in 2018, saved grieving her time and again.

“Just any day we came back empty handed, it was terrible,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Mia’s story was nonetheless being shared regularly on Facebook. And animal management had given Cross a lure, which the company required her to verify each hour. So she did that, parking at a close-by fuel station between checks.

Finding Mia mainly turned her full-time job.

“But I just couldn’t give up,” Cross stated. “I just couldn’t give up on her.”

Then issues obtained extra dire. A deer fence the automobile crash had destroyed was rebuilt, and plenty of of Mia’s on-line followers fearful she was trapped behind it. There had been no Mia sightings for eight days.

Finally, Poscente obtained a fateful name from a girl.

“I’m looking at your dog,” she remembers her saying.

Mia was about 10 miles from the place the couple had crashed. A pal drove Poscente, nonetheless in a neck brace, to the realm.

That first evening, Mia obtained scared off. But they stayed at a close-by resort, and the subsequent morning, Poscente determined to attempt yet another time. Her pal left to take a gathering by telephone, and Poscente began strolling down the prepare tracks as snow fell. She regarded up and to her left, and there Mia was, utterly camouflaged within the snow and sagebrush.

Mia did not get scared. She did not run off. She yawned and began strolling towards Poscente, who filmed the second together with her cellphone.

“Hi, baby, hi!” Poscente says within the video, her voice hoarse with emotion as Mia ambles nearer. “Oh my God.”

Then the video cuts off, as a result of Mia began leaping throughout her. When they obtained residence, Mia knocked Reigies off his ft.

“And as soon as I saw her in there, it was over,” he stated. “It was just tears galore.

Mia’s ribs were showing, and her short white fur was dirty, but otherwise she was the same: a little goofy and pretty quiet — unless she’s eating. And she has done a lot of eating since she got back.

“She’s only a actual candy pup,” Reigies stated, patting her on her abdomen.

Thanks to the assistance of many individuals, Mia made it residence — after one month and sooner or later.