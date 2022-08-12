It took Anand Mahindra a moment to get this joke. What about you?

It’s Friday and expectedly most are ready for his or her work day to finish in order that they might begin having fun with the lengthy weekend. Some are additionally expressing their happiness by sharing memes and jokes. Just like Anand Mahindra did. Taking to Twitter, he posted a meme and shared the way it made him snort out loud. He additionally added the way it took him a second to get the joke.

“Maybe it’s Friday & my mind is slowing down for the oncoming weekend because it took me a minute to get the joke. When I did, I laughed out so loudly my wife jumped out of her chair…,” he wrote and shared the meme involving a glass of juice.

Take a take a look at the put up:

Maybe it’s Friday & my thoughts is slowing down for the oncoming weekend as a result of it took me a minute to get the joke. When I did, I laughed out so loudly my spouse jumped out of her chair… pic.twitter.com/4SfjHQ8xMt — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 12, 2022

Since being shared a number of hours in the past, the put up has accrued greater than 3,500 likes and the numbers are solely growing. The share has additionally prompted individuals to put up numerous feedback.

“Hahaha so from now I’m not going to call it Juice anymore,” posted a Twitter person. “Copied this on my WhatsApp status… even I took sometime to understand. But good one,” expressed one other. “’Ju’ should be made a standard shortcut for saying juice without ice. Saves time,” joked a 3rd. “Took a couple of seconds for me to get the joke as well,” wrote a fourth.