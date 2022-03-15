It was actor Aamir Khan’s birthday but he got all the wishes on Twitter. Here’s why

Aamir Khan celebrated his birthday on March 14. Expectedly many took to Twitter to want “Happy Birthday” to the actor. Some additionally tagged him utilizing the deal with title @thereal_aamirk whereas sharing their needs – not understanding that the profile belongs to another person. People who tagged that deal with unknowingly despatched a wave of needs to a journalist related to Bar and Bench who shares his title with the star. What has now created a chatter and left individuals chuckling is the clarification tweet that the journalist shared. There is an opportunity that it’ll make you giggle too.

“Thanks for all the wishes, on the birthday of actor Aamir Khan, who is NOT on @Twitter,” he wrote. In case you’re unaware, final 12 months on his birthday the actor introduced that he’s quitting social media. He additionally added that the official Twitter deal with of his manufacturing home will keep energetic.

Take a have a look at the publish shared by the journalist who tweeted concerning the mistaken identification:

Thanks for all the needs, on the birthday of actor Aamir Khan, who’s NOT on @Twitter — Aamir Khan (@thereal_aamirk) March 14, 2022

The publish, since being shared a day in the past, has gathered greater than 11,000 likes and the numbers are solely rising. The tweet has additionally been re-tweeted greater than 600 occasions. People shared numerous feedback whereas reacting to the tweet.

This particular person reacted by sharing a scene from the movie Hungama:

“Haha… Advance wishes samajh lo Khan Sahab,” joked one other. To which, Khan replied, “My notifications haven’t seen so much activity, ever.”

My notifications have not seen a lot exercise, ever. — Aamir Khan (@thereal_aamirk) March 14, 2022

“Twitterati be like,” posted one other and shared this scene from a Roadies spoof video:

What are your ideas on the tweet?