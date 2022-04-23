‘It was just one of those moments in Australian history’

If there are two sides to each story, untangling these views is the customarily unenviable job confronted by a journalist, because it was for Brisbane Times reporter Zach Hope, who adopted the Darwin trial of Constable Zach Rolfe over the killing of Indigenous man Kumanjayi Walker.

Hope joins us on an episode of Good Weekend Talks to debate his journal cowl story – BROKEN HEART – concerning the demise of a 19-year-old from Yuendumu by the hands of an Alice Springs policeman.

On one facet of that story is a younger white police officer from a rich household in Canberra. “And they say that he’s the sacrificial lamb,” says Hope. “That the police executive threw him under the bus to appease an angry crowd. That Rolfe was just doing his job as a police officer.”