‘It was not a real gun’ – Malema’s lawyers attempt to punch holes in State’s case | News24

Julius Malema and his bodyguard Adriaan Snyman face expenses stemming from a capturing incident in Mdantsane in 2018.

Advocate Laurence Hodes stated the alleged rifle seen being fired by his consumer Julius Malema might have been a reproduction gun or an air gun.

The EFF chief and co-accused Adriaan Snyman’s trial for allegedly contravening the Firearms Act continues on Thursday.

The two had been charged following a capturing incident in Mdantsane’s Sisa Dukashe stadium, in East London.

The alleged rifle EFF chief Julius Malema seemingly fired in entrance of a cheering crowd in Mdantsane 4 years in the past was not an actual gun, and an empty bullet shell picked up after the occasion and handed to the police, might have been positioned there months earlier than the occasion in query.

This was claimed by Malema’s lawyer, advocate Laurence Hodes, within the East London Regional Court on Wednesday, trying to punch holes within the proof offered by the State.

Hodes put it to police forensic knowledgeable Warrant Officer Philip Berger that the cartridge which shaped a part of the proof towards his consumer might have been positioned there lengthy earlier than the 28 July 2018 EFF fifth birthday bash at Sisa Dukashe stadium.

Hodes stated: “It could have been dropped there six months before without being noticed, it’s possible, [it] could have been dropped there a week before. Anything is possible in these circumstances, do you agree with me?”

“Yes, your worship,” Berger responded.

Under Hodes’ intense cross-examination, Berger additionally admitted the empty cartridge had a fingerprint on it and that the forensic specialists couldn’t verify who it belonged to.

Berger, who has 28 years’ expertise within the police, relies on the forensic science laboratory of the SAPS in Gqeberha.

He was the State’s eighth witness to be known as previously two days because the trial began.

Hodes additionally put it to the State’s seventh witness, Durban-based nationwide compliance officer for the firearms division Lieutenant-Colonel David Johannes Jansen that the gun could possibly be a reproduction or air pistol firing blanks.

He stated such objects could possibly be bought over-the-counter and didn’t require a gun license.

While Jansen conceded he was no ballistic knowledgeable, he informed the court docket that there was a definite distinction in sound between an air gun and an actual rifle.

Hodes, who beforehand represented the likes of convicted drug vendor Glen Agliotti, stated: “I go to the China Mall one afternoon and buy one and don’t need a license, correct?”

Jansen replied: “Yes, your worship. But those things do use different type of ammunition, if you call it that, some of them are just metal round circular balls while some look like an actual ammunition. They are on the market, but in short, I think the sound effect it makes is also very distinct or different from a real firearm.”

The State’s sixth witness, Sidney Henry Stander, a regional supervisor from the Private Security Industry Regulation Authority (PSIRA) based mostly in Gqeberha, informed the court docket that co-accused bodyguard Adriaan Snyman was registered with PSIRA since 20 October 2004.

The court docket heard about Snyman’s spectacular safety grades, which started from the entry-level Grade E as much as the very best Grade A certificates.

Stander had 23 years expertise within the trade coping with the information of all non-public safety officers.

Stander informed the court docket the SAPS requested him in December 2018 to drag the information of Snyman and one other non-public safety guard employed by Malema on the occasion.

The court docket heard that Snyman had specialist coaching for money in transit, bodyguard, and armed response companies.

The court docket heard from Stander that Snyman was the co-owner of Technical Security Services from 13 October 2008 till 31 August 2011.

He then took over as a supervisor from 10 March 2014 as much as the day of the Sisa Dukashe incident.

However, Hodes and Snyman’s lawyer, advocate Shane Matthews, reduce brief Stander’s proof by efficiently objecting to the State’s “trial by ambush”.

This was after Stander began testifying about an investigation launched by PSIRA into the Dukashe capturing incident.

Hodes and Mathews informed Justice of the Peace Twannett Olivier that they had been by no means knowledgeable about an investigation by PSIRA and that there was no assertion within the docket in that regard.

Stander was then excused from the witness field.

Malema faces expenses of illegal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of ammunition, and three counts of contravening the Firearms Control Act.

Snyman faces one rely of contravening the Firearms Control Act and failure to take cheap precautions to keep away from hazard to an individual’s property.

Snyman is accused of handing Malema the rifle on the occasion whereas on stage.

They pleaded not responsible to all expenses on Tuesday.

The trial continues on Thursday.