‘It was painful as a mother to see’: Resident on grim discovery of Media24 staffer’s body in river | News24

Media24 worker Bongani Mtlhavani’s lifeless physique was discovered by waste pickers floating within the river.

Bongani Mtlhavani’s physique was discovered along with his palms tied in a Tembisa river.

The 33-year-old was final seen at a tavern with associates on Friday.

He can be buried in Limpopo on Sunday.

Residents of Duduza casual settlement woke as much as a grim Easter Sunday because the half-naked physique of Media24 worker Bongani Mtlhavani was discovered floating in a river in Tembisa, simply metres from their properties.

According to residents who spoke to News24 on situation of anonymity, Mtlhavani’s physique was found by waste pickers on Sunday. His palms have been reportedly tied.

“It was painful as a mother to see the body. I thought he was beheaded because I could not see his head because the water was pushing his T-shirt above his head. He had injuries on his back, and it looked like he was stabbed and beaten before being thrown in the river,” stated a resident.

A lady, who runs a small spaza store, informed News24 the world the place Mtlhavani’s physique was discovered, which is clustered by shacks, was not secure.

News24 beforehand reported Mtlhavani was in Tembisa with associates and was final seen at a tavern dancing with two males on Friday night time.

News24 visited the tavern, which sits on a busy fundamental highway lower than a kilometre from the place his physique was discovered.

One of the employees stated he had heard of the incident, however knew nothing about Mtlhavani spending his closing moments on the tavern.

Bongani Evans Mtlhavani Supplied PHOTO: Supplied

Mtlhavani, who not too long ago purchased a home in Protea Glen, was residing in a flat in Berea, Johannesburg, and was in Tembisa visiting a good friend.

His brother, Aubrey, chatting with News24 on Thursday whereas ready to gather his loss of life certificates, recalled certainly one of their conversations.

He stated:

He informed me if I wished to reach life, I wanted to generally take heed to him regardless that he was youthful. It was enjoyable listening to him.

He final spoke to Mtlhavani about three days previous to his loss of life. They have been planning a tombstone unveiling for his or her late brother, and now Aubrey is confronted with planning Mtlhavani’s funeral.

On Wednesday, his household went to the scene the place his physique was discovered as a part of an African conventional ritual when an individual dies away from residence.

Mtlhavani can be buried in Limpopo on Sunday.

