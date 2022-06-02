‘It wasn’t easy’: how a Melbourne DJ united Jamaican reggae with Cuban salsa

Back in 2018, Australia bought a deal with: a 15-piece band of Jamaican and Cuban musicians, flown world wide as an unlikely supergroup.

It was the dream venture of Jake Savona, a producer, arranger, keyboardist and DJ from Melbourne now residing in Byron Bay: the reside model of his cross-cultural fusion album, Mista Savona Presents Havana Meets Kingston.

Jake Savona along with his Jamaican/Cuban supergroup, Havana Meets Kingston. Credit:Lara Merrington

And now he’s decided to do it once more. Only this time, he desires to go all the way in which to Carnegie Hall.

The tour had been a uncommon and, finally, last likelihood to see some giants of Jamaican reggae reside onstage. The following yr, guitarist Winston “Bo-Pee” Bowen died of a coronary heart assault. Then in December 2021 bassist Robbie Shakespeare (of legendary rhythm part Sly & Robbie) additionally handed away.