‘It wasn’t easy’: how a Melbourne DJ united Jamaican reggae with Cuban salsa
Back in 2018, Australia bought a deal with: a 15-piece band of Jamaican and Cuban musicians, flown world wide as an unlikely supergroup.
It was the dream venture of Jake Savona, a producer, arranger, keyboardist and DJ from Melbourne now residing in Byron Bay: the reside model of his cross-cultural fusion album, Mista Savona Presents Havana Meets Kingston.
And now he’s decided to do it once more. Only this time, he desires to go all the way in which to Carnegie Hall.
The tour had been a uncommon and, finally, last likelihood to see some giants of Jamaican reggae reside onstage. The following yr, guitarist Winston “Bo-Pee” Bowen died of a coronary heart assault. Then in December 2021 bassist Robbie Shakespeare (of legendary rhythm part Sly & Robbie) additionally handed away.
Savona says it was a tricky venture to make occur.
“It wasn’t easy and there were huge expenses,” he says. “We needed a thousand people at each venue just to cover costs and … we actually lost money (on the tour). But I don’t regret it for a second. It was so important to make that happen and a chance to see a once-in-a-lifetime, never-to-be-repeated show. Australia was the only country in the world that got to see the full line-up, so we were really lucky.”
Since 2004, Savona had been frequently travelling to Jamaica to report native musicians and vocalists for his solo albums. This resulted in collaborations with reggae and dance corridor stars like Sizzla, Capleton, Horace Andy, (Massive Attack) Alton Ellis, Anthony B and Big Youth.
Then, whereas on vacation in Havana in 2014, he had a imaginative and prescient of mixing Jamaica’s roots reggae and heavy bass with Cuba’s son, timba and jazzy salsa flare. Savona was stunned to find that, regardless of their shut proximity, a collaborative musical venture between the 2 Caribbean islands had apparently by no means been tried.
Thanks to an Australia Council grant, he went again to Havana with Sly & Robbie, Bo-Pee and Jamaican percussionist Bongo Herman, enjoying with the town’s prime musicians at EGREM studios, best-known for 1996’s Buena Vista Social Club album.