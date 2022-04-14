It will be a surprise if Giants take a quarterback in 2022 NFL Draft

As a part of The Post’s 2022 NFL Draft preview, we study what the Giants would possibly do at every place. Wednesday: Running backs.

Joe Schoen and Daniel Jones USA Today Sports, Getty Images

If you haven’t heard by now … the place the heck have you ever been? The new Giants mind belief is sticking with Daniel Jones.

He enters the 2022 season because the beginning quarterback. Tyrod Taylor was signed to a major contract (two years, $11 million) to function the backup and as insurance coverage for Jones, who has not made it by means of a whole season with out lacking video games with accidents. GM Joe Schoen and new head coach Brian Daboll preferred Davis Webb sufficient from their shared time collectively in Buffalo to deliver him in as another choice. He is aware of the offense that will probably be put in, which is a plus.

All this implies the Giants aren’t within the quarterback market on this draft cycle. It will probably be stunning if the group by the May 2 deadline picks up the fifth-year possibility that may assure Jones $22.3 million in 2023.

With no contract for subsequent season, this will probably be a prove-it 12 months for Jones. If it doesn’t work out for Jones, the Giants will probably be looking for a substitute. This is taken into account to be a weak draft class for quarterbacks and it might be a shock if the Giants use any of their 9 picks to take one. The new teaching employees is concerned with mobility on the place, so if there may be one on the market to think about within the later rounds, anticipate that will probably be somebody who can use his legs along with his arm.