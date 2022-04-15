‘It will be painful’: Wrestlers hope their sport is not left out of 2026 Commonwealth Games final roster | More sports News – Times of India

TimesofIndia.com

SONEPAT: The preliminary roster of sports activities for the 2026 Commonwealth Games (CWG) to be held in Australia’s Victoria state does not embrace three sports activities that India has repeatedly fielded its athletes in and in addition received many medals in. Wrestling , taking pictures and archery usually are not a part of the preliminary record of 16 sports activities introduced by the CWG Federation earlier this week, when it revealed Victoria because the host for the 2026 version.The coaches and wrestlers a part of the continuing males’s nationwide camp on the Sports Authority of India (SAI) centre in Sonepat have been stunned by the information.lately visited the camp that is on to arrange for the Asian Championships in Mongolia.“I wasn’t aware of this,” mentioned Ravi Dahiya , silver medallist (57kg) from the Tokyo Olympics held in 2021, speaking to

“Wrestling is an ancient sport. It has been there since the first Olympics (1896). We all should raise our voice against this move. UWW (United World Wrestling) should step in,” added Dahiya, who’s a product of the ‘akhara’ at Delhi’s Chhatrasal Stadium.

While the host CWG nation can resolve the sports activities it desires to roster (in addition to the obligatory sports activities – athletics and swimming), wrestling was on the Olympics chopping block as nicely for Tokyo 2020.

But six months after wrestling was voted as one of many sports activities that may very well be axed from the 2020 Olympics (finally held in 2021), it was introduced again, defeating bids from baseball, softball and squash.

The wrestlers hope historical past is repeated.

“It’s a fallacious resolution. Wrestling is a well-liked sport and will stay (within the CWG 2026 roster),” mentioned coach Sujeet Maan, who has been working particularly with Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Bajrang Punia within the camp right here.

“I wasn’t aware of this news. If this is true, then I would say it’s bad and shameful. I think after athletics, wrestling is the sport played by most nations. It could be because Australia is not that good in wrestling that they want to keep it out,” Maan, a former India wrestler himself, instructed TimesofIndia.com.

India was the most effective performing nation so far as wrestling on the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games was involved.

India received a complete of 12 medals in wrestling, together with 5 gold — received by Bajrang, Rahul Aware, Sushil Kumar and Sumit Malik within the males’s disciplines and Vinesh Phogat among the many ladies in that version.

Besides the 5 gold medals, India had received three silver medals and 4 bronze as nicely.

“It’s painful news for us. Wrestling is an Olympic sport; we are winning medals in it,” Deepak Punia, who narrowly missed the bronze in 86kg class on the Tokyo Olympics final yr, instructed TimesofIndia.com on the camp in Sonepat.

But will the wrestling fraternity in India ask the IOA to boycott the 2026 CWG altogether if the hosts and the CWG Federation do not convey wrestling again later?

“That decision is not in our hands. Whatever our federation, WFI, decides, we will be with them,” mentioned Dahiya.