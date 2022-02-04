‘It will be surreal to play under MS Dhoni’ – Chetan Sakariya ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction

Chetan Sakariya will go below the hammer within the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) mega public sale that can happen on twelfth and thirteenth February in Bangalore. And, forward of the public sale, Sakariya opened up in regards to the admiration that he has for MS Dhoni.

Sakariya stated that the earlier IPL auctions in 2021 modified his complete life. Adding that his dream is to play below the management of Dhoni, the left-arm pacer acknowledged that the Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) skipper has helped within the evolution of a number of bowlers.

Sakariya can be keen to choose Dhoni’s brains however stated that he’s prepared to present his greatest to whichever franchise picks him within the mega public sale.

“The last auction changed my life. My dream is to play under MS Dhoni. He has helped so many bowlers evolve. And to pick his brain, watch him prepare, can take my game to a different level. Dhoni is any bowler’s dream and it will be surreal to play and learn under him. I would love to play under him if I get a chance. But of course, I will give my best in whichever team I go to,” stated Sakariya as quoted by Times Now.

I need to play for India for a minimum of 10 years: Chetan Sakariya

Chetan Sakariya made his worldwide debut for the Indian aspect final yr throughout their limited-overs sequence in opposition to Sri Lanka and featured in an ODI and a pair of T20I matches. Sakariya stated that after he made his debut for the Indian aspect, he felt like a lion having tasted blood. Adding that he desires to characterize the Indian aspect for a minimum of 10 years on the highest stage, Sakariya concluded by stating that his dream is to steer the Indian bowling assault.

“Sri Lanka mein khelne ke baad sher k muh mein khoon lag jane wali baat ho gayi hai. (After playing for India against Sri Lanka, it is like a lion has tasted blood). I want to play for India for at least 10 years. I want to play Test cricket and pick wickets for India across formats. My ultimate dream is to be the lead bowler for India across formats,” concluded Sakariya.