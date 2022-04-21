‘It won’t happen again’: Lomax has learned his lesson, says Hunt

St George Illawarra captain Ben Hunt has spoken to Zac Lomax about his controversial attempt celebration however says the NRL’s resolution to superb the utility was “a bit much”.

The match evaluation committee fined Lomax $1000 for leaping on the again of former Dragons teammate Tyson Frizell whereas celebrating a attempt of their win over the Knights on Sunday.

Frizell reacted angrily by throwing Lomax to the bottom, prompting gamers from each groups to hurry to a melee.

Speaking earlier than his workforce’s Anzac Day conflict with the Roosters, Hunt stated he had addressed the incident with the 22-year-old after the win – their second of the season – however stated he believed the $1000 penalty was extreme.