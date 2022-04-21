‘It won’t happen again’: Lomax has learned his lesson, says Hunt
St George Illawarra captain Ben Hunt has spoken to Zac Lomax about his controversial attempt celebration however says the NRL’s resolution to superb the utility was “a bit much”.
The match evaluation committee fined Lomax $1000 for leaping on the again of former Dragons teammate Tyson Frizell whereas celebrating a attempt of their win over the Knights on Sunday.
Frizell reacted angrily by throwing Lomax to the bottom, prompting gamers from each groups to hurry to a melee.
Speaking earlier than his workforce’s Anzac Day conflict with the Roosters, Hunt stated he had addressed the incident with the 22-year-old after the win – their second of the season – however stated he believed the $1000 penalty was extreme.
“We just had a little chat with him … It won’t happen again,” Hunt stated. “I’ve seen guys get off for a lot worse, or what I think is worse.”
Dragons second-rower Jaydn Su’A stated he thought the incident had been blown out of proportion.
“I think it [the fine] is ridiculous, but that’s not my call to make,” he stated. “If they want to fine him $1000, he’s got plenty of money.”
The Anzac Day showdown on the SCG this Monday is among the landmark video games of the yr and can be SuA’s first since crossing from the Rabbitohs on a three-year contract within the off season.
Su’A, who stated his great-grandfather fought within the Siege of Tobruk, stated the sport was a chance for gamers and followers to study concerning the day’s significance for his or her households and broader group.