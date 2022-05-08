Italian and Indian ministers call for cessation of hostilities during meet

India and Italy on Friday expressed their concern on the continuing

humanitarian disaster and referred to as for an instantaneous cessation of

hostilities, Trend

reviews citing The Indian Express.

After visiting, Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio met his

Indian counterpart S Jaishankar, the Ministry of External Affairs

stated, “On Ukraine, the 2 ministers expressed their concern on the

ongoing humanitarian disaster and referred to as for an instantaneous cessation

of hostilities. They additionally underlined the significance to safeguard

the worldwide order primarily based on the UN Charter, with particular

regard to the respect of sovereignty and territorial

integrity.”

The two Foreign Ministers reviewed the complete spectrum of

bilateral relations, together with the progress in implementation of

the 2020-24 Action Plan adopted on the digital summit in November

2020.

“They welcomed the rising bilateral commerce and funding

linkages and agreed to increase them in new areas of widespread

curiosity,” the MEA stated.

“They additionally mentioned the implementation of the India-Italy

Strategic Partnership on Energy Transition introduced final 12 months

through the Prime Minister’s go to to Italy and agreed to discover

partnerships in areas akin to gasoline transportation, inexperienced hydrogen,

bio-fuels and vitality storage. In addition, they agreed to collectively

organise an India-Italy Tech Summit on Energy Transition and

Circular Economy, to be held in Delhi on November 17, 2022,” the

ministry stated.

The two leaders famous the potential for a better industrial

collaboration, together with within the area of defence. They reiterated

their dedication to carefully work in countering widespread challenges

associated to terrorism, violent extremism and cyber crime, it

stated.

“In the context of current geopolitical developments, in addition they

exchanged views on regional and world problems with mutual pursuits,

together with Ukraine, Afghanistan and Indo-Pacific and cooperation in

multilateral discussion board, together with G20,” the MEA stated.