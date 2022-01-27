Italian business leaders hold video meeting with Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin met by way of video-link with enterprise leaders from main Italian corporations on Wednesday, despite the tensions between Moscow and the West over Ukraine and NATO.

The assembly lasting over two hours was a extreme embarrassment to the federal government in Rome, coming at a second the place Western powers have been threatening sanctions towards Russia within the occasion of an assault on Ukraine.

The Russian president mentioned Moscow noticed Italy as one in every of its main financial companions, in third place amongst EU international locations when it comes to commerce quantity.

Among the corporations invited had been the power giants Eni and Enel, the tyre-maker Pirelli, and likewise the banks UniCredit and Intesa Sanpaolo and the insurance coverage firm Generali.

Mario Draghi’s authorities reportedly known as on Eni and Enel, corporations by which the Italian state has a stake, to tug out of the assembly. No authorities official was there.

Eni determined not to participate, an organization spokesperson advised AFP. But in Enel’s case the attraction fell on deaf ears. Generali and Pirelli, which coorganised the occasion, had been additionally current.

The enterprise chiefs, who had been in Rome and Milan had been reportedly obliged to go away their mobiles outdoors whereas the videolink assembly occurred.

Putin advised his viewers that Russia was “a trusted supplier of energy resources to Italian consumers”. Gas costs have soared this winter and Russia is suspected of making the most of market rigidity to scale back deliveries and lift costs.

The president of the Italian-Russian Chamber of Commerce, Vincenzo Trani, famous there had been “some difficulties and challenging outside factors in recent years between Russia and Italy”.

But he mentioned the 2 nations “were always able to overcome them through dialogue”.

The European Union, of which Italy is a member, imposed a raft of sanctions on Russia in 2014, as a response to the annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula.

The Italian financial system has a power commerce deficit with Russia. In 2019, earlier than the pandemic struck, Russian imports into Italy had been price €14.3 billion, virtually double the worth of Italian exports to Russia which totalled €7.9 billion, based on Italian authorities figures.