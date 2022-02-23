Italian coastguard rescues 573 migrants on two boats near Sardinia

Italy’s coastguard has rescued practically 600 migrants after two fishing boats bought into issue in dangerous climate on Tuesday.

The rescue operation came about round 100 kilometres off the southern coast of Sardinia, authorities mentioned.

A complete of 573 folks have been safely delivered to shore, together with 59 youngsters, a lot of which have been unaccompanied.

The physique of a migrant — who had reportedly died a number of days earlier — was additionally discovered on board one of many vessels.

The Italian coastguard mentioned it was alerted that two overloaded fishing boats have been drifting in heavy seas close to Calabria.

The rescued migrants are on account of disembark on the Sicilian port of Augusta, the coast guard added in a statement.

According to the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), an estimated 10,570 migrants have arrived on European shores by sea because the begin of the 12 months, whereas at the least 229 have died throughout the tried crossing.

Meanwhile, the NGO ship Sea Watch can also be ready at sea regardless of dangerous climate circumstances with one other 129 migrants it rescued final Saturday.