Italian FM highly appreciates energy co-op with Azerbaijan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 2. Azerbaijan is an
essential vitality accomplice of Italy, the nation’s Foreign Minister
Luigi Di Maio stated, Trend studies.
Di Maio made the comment on the “Azerbaijan – Italy: path to
multifaceted strategic partnership” convention on the ADA
University.
According to him, fuel cooperation has grow to be an important
a part of relations between Azerbaijan and Italy.
The minister added that due to the creation of the
Italian-Azerbaijani University, relations between the nations
will attain a brand new degree.
“Today’s ceremony is one other affirmation of robust ties between
Azerbaijan and Italy,” Luigi Di Maio emphasised.
He additionally added that it’s essential to strengthen the tutorial
partnership between the 2 nations.
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Azerbaijani Energy
Minister Parviz Shahbazov, Azerbaijani Education Minister Emin
Amrullayev and Di Maio took half within the groundbreaking ceremony for
the constructing of the Italian-Azerbaijani University.
Previously, the primary assembly of the Azerbaijan-Italy Strategic
Dialogue has been held, and a protocol on the primary Strategic
Dialogue between the nations was signed in Baku.
Besides, the ceremony of laying the inspiration of the constructing
of the Italian-Azerbaijani University was held.