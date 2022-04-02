Italian FM highly appreciates energy co-op with Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 2. Azerbaijan is an

essential vitality accomplice of Italy, the nation’s Foreign Minister

Luigi Di Maio stated, Trend studies.

Di Maio made the comment on the “Azerbaijan – Italy: path to

multifaceted strategic partnership” convention on the ADA

University.

According to him, fuel cooperation has grow to be an important

a part of relations between Azerbaijan and Italy.

The minister added that due to the creation of the

Italian-Azerbaijani University, relations between the nations

will attain a brand new degree.

“Today’s ceremony is one other affirmation of robust ties between

Azerbaijan and Italy,” Luigi Di Maio emphasised.

He additionally added that it’s essential to strengthen the tutorial

partnership between the 2 nations.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Azerbaijani Energy

Minister Parviz Shahbazov, Azerbaijani Education Minister Emin

Amrullayev and Di Maio took half within the groundbreaking ceremony for

the constructing of the Italian-Azerbaijani University.

Previously, the primary assembly of the Azerbaijan-Italy Strategic

Dialogue has been held, and a protocol on the primary Strategic

Dialogue between the nations was signed in Baku.

Besides, the ceremony of laying the inspiration of the constructing

of the Italian-Azerbaijani University was held.