Italian FM to visit Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 2. The Minister of

Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Luigi Di Maio,

assisted by Undersecretary of State, Manlio Di Stefano, will go to

Azerbaijan on April 2, Trend experiences citing the press service of the Italian

Foreign Ministry.

According to the Italian Foreign Ministry, the go to in Baku is

a part of the vitality diplomacy exercise promoted by Minister Di Maio,

aimed toward rushing up the method of vitality diversification by

strengthening present cooperation with dependable companions with

nice potential.

“In his conferences with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr

Bayramov and with the Minister of Energy, Mr Shahbazov, Minister Di

Maio will talk about a doable enhance in gasoline provides from

Azerbaijan by means of the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), a strategic

infrastructure that connects our two international locations and the one

European pipeline constructed lately that doesn’t convey

Russian gasoline.

Minister Di Maio will even assessment, collectively along with his

interlocutors, the foremost problems with the bilateral and regional

agenda, and can co-chair, alongside along with his counterpart, Mr Bayramov,

the primary assembly of the multidimensional bilateral Strategic

Dialogue.”

In addition, Di Maio additionally plans to debate the necessity for a

ceasefire in Ukraine.