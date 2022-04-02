Italian FM to visit Azerbaijan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 2. The Minister of
Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Luigi Di Maio,
assisted by Undersecretary of State, Manlio Di Stefano, will go to
Azerbaijan on April 2, Trend experiences citing the press service of the Italian
Foreign Ministry.
According to the Italian Foreign Ministry, the go to in Baku is
a part of the vitality diplomacy exercise promoted by Minister Di Maio,
aimed toward rushing up the method of vitality diversification by
strengthening present cooperation with dependable companions with
nice potential.
“In his conferences with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr
Bayramov and with the Minister of Energy, Mr Shahbazov, Minister Di
Maio will talk about a doable enhance in gasoline provides from
Azerbaijan by means of the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), a strategic
infrastructure that connects our two international locations and the one
European pipeline constructed lately that doesn’t convey
Russian gasoline.
Minister Di Maio will even assessment, collectively along with his
interlocutors, the foremost problems with the bilateral and regional
agenda, and can co-chair, alongside along with his counterpart, Mr Bayramov,
the primary assembly of the multidimensional bilateral Strategic
Dialogue.”
In addition, Di Maio additionally plans to debate the necessity for a
ceasefire in Ukraine.