Italian government asks businesses to cancel video call with Putin

The Italian authorities urged the Italian-Russian chamber of commerce to scrap a video call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday, as stress mounts between Western nations and Moscow over Ukraine.

“The government asked the chamber of commerce, the organizers, to cancel the meeting. In the meantime, several companies decided not to attend,” mentioned somebody with direct data of talks between Italian companies and the federal government.

The Italian authorities additionally referred to as up state-controlled corporations on Tuesday to ask them to not attend the assembly, a consultant for one of many corporations mentioned.

That did not cease state-controlled utility Enel from becoming a member of the video name, in response to two individuals with direct data of the file. But different corporations are anticipated to skip the assembly.

Energy infrastructure firm Snam selected Tuesday night to not attend the assembly, earlier than the federal government’s transfer, whereas power big Eni said on Tuesday night it would not participate.

An Italian official burdened that “this is a private initiative and that no member of the government will participate” within the name with Putin.

