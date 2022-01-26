Italian man eats samosa for the first time, video shows how he reacts

The movies that showcase individuals attempting meals from totally different cuisines for the primary time are sometimes fascinating to observe. There is now a contemporary addition to that record and it reveals an Italian man taking a chunk of a samosa.

The video is posted on the Instagram web page referred to as Indian-Italian Couple. “His reaction. Trying Indian for the first time,” reads the caption posted together with the video.

The video opens to indicate a plate full of samosas saved in entrance of a person. A textual content showing on the display explains “When Italian girlfriend’s father tries samosa for the first time.”

Take a take a look at the video that captures the person’s response after tasting this well-known dish:

The video was posted a number of days in the past. Since being shared, the clip has gathered greater than 24,000 likes and the numbers are solely growing. The share has additionally prompted individuals to put up assorted reactions. Many additionally posted laughing out loud emoticons to showcase their reactions.

“Make him taste golgappa,” advised an Instagram person. “I just found one of your Reels. Love you both. Love from India,” posted one other. “Wow samosa fan it seems,” commented a 3rd.

What are your ideas on the video?