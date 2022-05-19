Italian police raid climate activists over Gazprom protest

Italian police raided the houses of three local weather activists early Thursday over accusations they broken the workplaces of two fuel importers with enterprise hyperlinks to Russian power firm Gazprom.

The three activists, Sergio 26, Jacopo, 29 and Ila, 28 — who did not wish to give their full names — are from the Greta Thunberg-inspired Fridays For Future local weather motion. They mentioned that six cops arrived at every of their houses in Milan at 6 a.m. with a warrant.

The warrant, which they shared with POLITICO, had the letterhead of Milan’s public prosecutor’s workplace. It mentioned they have been suspected of vandalizing a constructing in Milan that homes the workplaces of Centrex and Weedoo, which the doc mentioned have been pure fuel importers “involved in the sale and supply of gas and energy on behalf of GAZPROM.”

The public prosecutor did not reply to requests to confirm the doc.

Centrex Italia is owned by Austria-based pure fuel buying and selling and storage group Centrex Europe Energy & Gas AG, which is a unit of Gazprom Export. Centrex Italia can be a majority proprietor of Weedoo.

The activists informed POLITICO that the prosecutor accused them of writing graffiti on March 19 on the workplace constructing. They needed to spotlight the position of corporations promoting power equipped by the Russian state firm in fueling the warfare in Ukraine.

In the warrant, the prosecutor’s workplace mentioned it had raided the houses to retrieve digital gadgets that had been used to arrange the alleged crime.

The activists mentioned that the officers searched their homes and confiscated cell phones in addition to some garments, books, activist leaflets and even ‘peace flags.’ Sergio alleged that in his case, police ordered him to strip bare and squat to ensure he wasn’t hiding something.

The raid was needed to forestall proof from being destroyed, the warrant mentioned.

“I am shocked,” Sergio mentioned. “At the beginning I was really scared but now I’m really angry because everyone is talking about … the lack of democracy in Russia, and now these things are happening here too.”

Neither Centrex nor Weedoo responded to requests for remark.

Giulia Poloni contributed reporting.