Italian President Sergio Mattarella sworn in for a second term

Italian President Sergio Mattarella has been sworn into workplace to serve a second seven-year time period.

The 80-year-old agreed to stay as head of state after Italian political events didn’t agree on a successor.

Mattarella acquired 55 rounds of applause from parliament on Thursday, as he spoke about his sense of duty in the course of the COVID-19 pandemic and Italy’s struggling financial system.

“The parliament and regional representatives made their decision,” Mattarella mentioned. “For me, it is a new, unexpected call to responsibility that I cannot and don’t expect to escape.”

Mattarella is the second president to simply accept one other time period after Giorgio Napolitano, who agreed to remain on after the same political stalemate, earlier than ultimately leaving workplace in 2015 when he was practically 90.

The Italian President’s position is basically ceremonial, however may also require institutional data and the flexibility to barter to keep away from political crises.

With Mattarella remaining in workplace, the present authorities of Prime Minister Mario Draghi is anticipated to complete its mandate, which expires subsequent yr.

The president referred to as for unity on Thursday, stating Italian residents would have been “jeopardised by a prolonged state of political uncertainty and tensions.”

Mattarella — a former lawyer — was initially reluctant to simply accept a second time period, however the divided events in Draghi’s coalition authorities had been unable to agree on a standard different presidential candidate.

The 80-year-old was an Italian MP for 25 years and served as a authorities minister on 5 events.