Italian woman's body found sitting in chair, two years after her death





Marinella Beretta lived alone close to Lake Como in Lombardy. Her decomposed physique was found on Friday by the Como fireplace brigade following complaints {that a} tree had fallen in her gardenas a results of overgrown vegetation, Como City Hall press officer Francesca Manfredi confirmed to CNN on Wednesday.

Beretta’s physique was discovered sitting in a chair in the lounge, CNN affiliate SkyTg24 reported on Monday.

Manfredi instructed CNN that the reason for Beretta’s loss of life is unknown, and the examiner has established that she died someday towards the top of 2019, primarily based on the extent of decay to her physique.

No kin of Beretta have but come ahead, Manfredi mentioned, including that police are investigating whether or not she had any surviving household.

For now, Beretta’s physique stays on the morgue, and a funeral date has not but been set, Manfredi added. Como mayor Mario Landriscina has invited the city’s residents to attend Beretta’s funeral. He instructed Italian press on Tuesday that the native authorities would maintain the funeral preparations. “I will try to be there and I invite the city to be present,” Landriscina mentioned, including: “This is the moment to be together, and even if this woman had no relatives, we could become her relatives.” He mentioned Beretta was not on the checklist for help from native social providers. On Facebook, Elena Bonetti, Italy’s minister for household and equal alternatives, mourned Beretta’s solitary loss of life. “What happened to Marinella Beretta in Como, the forgotten loneliness, hurts our consciences,” she mentioned. “Remembering her life is the duty of a community that wants to remain united.” Bonetti added: “Taking care of each other is the experience of families, institutions, of our being citizens. No one should be alone.”





