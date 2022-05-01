Italy and Greece relax some COVID restrictions ahead of tourist season

Italy and Greece eased some COVID-19 restrictions forward of Europe’s peak tourism season.

Greece’s civil aviation authority introduced on Sunday that it might raise COVID-19 restrictions for home and worldwide flights.

The solely remaining COVID-19 measure for passengers and employees will probably be to put on a face masks at airport arrivals and ready areas in addition to on flights.

Passengers had beforehand been required to show vaccination or present a unfavorable check outcome.

Meanwhile, Italy will not require its well being cross to entry a lot of public life together with eating places, cinemas and different venues and guests to Italy may also not have to have a passenger locator type.

Italy additionally eased a few of its indoor masks necessities though face masks will nonetheless be required on public transportation and in cinemas.

They may also proceed to be required for workers and guests to well being care and aged care amenities.

“It was needed,” stated Claudio Civitelli, a Rome resident who was having his morning espresso at a bar close to the Trevi Fountain. “We have waited more than two years.”

But whilst life more and more returns to regular in Europe, public well being officers have urged prudence because the virus continues to flow into.

Italy, which was the epicentre of Europe’s outbreak in February 2020, imposed one of many harshest lockdowns and maintained robust restrictions throughout coronavirus waves.