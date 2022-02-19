Italy arrests Egyptian after cold kills seven migrants

Italian police stated Saturday they’d arrested an Egyptian suspected of trafficking migrants throughout the Mediterranean throughout a visit that left seven individuals useless from hypothermia.

The suspect is accused of organizing the harmful crossing by a ship carrying 287 individuals from Libya. Most had been affected by the chilly after they had been rescued by the coast guard on January 25.

Police within the Sicilian metropolis of Agrigento stated in an announcement that the ordeal on the overcrowded, 16-meter boat ended “with the death, by hypothermia, of seven Bangladeshi citizens, due to the inhumane conditions of the voyage.”

The 38-year-old suspect, who was recognized by witness testimony of survivors, had already been sentenced for a 2011 individuals smuggling crime in Sicily, police stated, with out offering additional element.

Winter climate has not been a deterrent for migrants crossing the Mediterranean this yr regardless of freezing temperatures and tough seas.

So far this yr, some 10,570 migrants have reached Europe by sea, out of a complete of 11,986, based on the International Organization for Migration (IOM). Some 229 have died or gone lacking within the try to succeed in the continent.

