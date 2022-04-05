Italy, Denmark, Sweden to expel Russian diplomats

Italy is to expel 30 Russian diplomats, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio announced on Tuesday throughout a go to to Berlin.

He said the transfer was “for national security reasons.”

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told the state-owned information company TASS that there can be a response from Moscow to the expulsions, with out giving particulars.

Also Tuesday, Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod tweeted: “Denmark will expel 15 Russian intelligence officers working at the Russian embassy in Copenhagen. They pose a threat to our national security. It’s in our mutual interests to maintain diplomatic ties, but we will not accept Russian espionage on Danish soil.”

Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde introduced at a press briefing Tuesday that the nation would additionally expel three Russian diplomats, as a result of “they have not acted in accordance with the Vienna Convention and conducted illegal intelligence activities in Sweden.”

Linde didn’t rule out extra diplomats being despatched again to Moscow, however mentioned such a choice must be examined in gentle of Sweden’s pursuits in maintaining diplomats in Russia.

Italy, Denmark and Sweden are the newest European international locations to expel Russian diplomats. On Monday, the German government made an identical transfer and despatched 40 diplomats again to Moscow, whereas France kicked out 35 diplomats, saying that their actions have been “against our national interests.”

On Tuesday, France’s EU Minister Clément Beaune mentioned that the expulsions “were already discussed and looked at” in session with different international locations together with Germany, however that it was “not only directly related to [the atrocities committed by Russian troops in] Bucha.”

Beaune added that “in some territories, there are people presented as diplomats who were, or could be, threatening our essential interests.”

Lithuania, in the meantime, expelled on Monday Russia’s ambassador to Vilnius and recalled its high envoy to Moscow, whereas Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkēvičs announced that his nation will “tighten diplomatic relations with the Russian Federation,” however that particulars will probably be revealed “once internal procedures have been completed.”

Giorgio Leali and Victor Jack contributed reporting.