Italy Dismisses Case Against Marines Over Murder Of Indian Fishermen

The Supreme Court had quashed the Italian marines instances in June final 12 months. (File)

Rome:

A Rome decide on Monday dismissed a homicide investigation into two Italian marines who killed two fishermen in Kerala in 2012, months after the case was dropped by the Supreme Court of India.

In an announcement, Italian Defence Minister Lorenzo Guerini welcomed the “positive outcome” for Salvatore Girone and Massimiliano Latorre.

News businesses stated it adopted an evaluation by prosecutors final month that there was not sufficient proof for a trial.

“This brings to an end a years-long event during which the defence ministry has never left the two marines and their families on their own,” Guerini stated.

Girone and Latorre shot lifeless the unarmed fishermen off the southern Indian coast in February 2012 whereas defending an Italian oil tanker as a part of an anti-piracy mission.

After a authorized saga that has dogged relations between Rome and New Delhi for nearly a decade, India in April 2021 accepted a compensation provide of Rs 100 million (Rs 10 crore).

Quashing the case in June, the Supreme Court had dominated that Rs 40 million (Rs 4 crore) every can be given to the households and the remaining Rs 20 million (Rs 2 crore) to the proprietor of the boat utilized by the fishermen.

But it stated that the Italian authorities should begin felony proceedings towards the 2 marines beneath its jurisdiction instantly and that the Indian authorities would supply proof within the case.

Italy had argued the marines had been in worldwide waters and had fired on the fishing boat as a result of it didn’t heed warnings to remain away.

India known as it a “double murder at sea” and arrested and charged Girone and Latorre — members of Italy’s elite San Marco Marine regiment — with murder.

Italy in 2015 took the case to the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) in The Hague, which dominated final 12 months that the marines had been entitled to immunity.

In 2016, the identical tribunal allowed Girone, who had been holed up within the Italian embassy in New Delhi, to return to Italy. Latorre had already returned residence two years earlier for remedy after a stroke.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV employees and is revealed from a syndicated feed.)