Italy eases anti-COVID rules for schools, extends green pass

The Italian authorities on Wednesday relaxed anti-COVID guidelines for faculties, because the an infection surge linked to the Omicron variant gave the impression to be step by step falling beneath management, Trend experiences citing Xinhua.

A key change was to chop the obligatory quarantine — from 10 days to five days — required to unvaccinated pupils who had a direct contact with an individual constructive for COVID-19.

Their vaccinated friends wouldn’t be subjected to quarantine, however solely be requested to place in place a “self surveillance,” which means to make use of FFP2 face masks for five days and endure a swab check. The similar rule would apply to college students who recovered from the illness inside 120 days.

A second measure made limitless the validity of the so-called “super green pass,” the certificates displaying proof of vaccination or restoration from COVID-19, for individuals who bought the vaccine booster.

“School is at the heart of our country and we wanted to reduce distant learning as much as possible,” Health Minister Roberto Speranza instructed a press convention.

“The step we took was allowed by the latest epidemiological picture, which is encouraging … as of this morning, some 91 percent of people aged over 12 have at least one vaccine dose,” he added.

Prime Minister Mario Draghi was quoted as saying that the nation would go in the direction of an additional opening part within the subsequent weeks, “if consistent with the scientific evidence on the pandemic situation.”

The new guidelines shall be applied for pupils aged 6 to 19 in all major, decrease and higher secondary faculties from Feb. 7.

At the bottom of the choice regarding faculties was the gradual push in vaccinations among the many youthful ones.

Almost 30 % of youngsters aged 5-11, and 84.5 % of these aged 12-19, had obtained a minimum of one vaccine dose, National Health Institute President Silvio Brusaferro mentioned Friday.