It boasts two helipads, a swimming pool and a film theatre however the 140-metre luxurious yacht the Sheherazade is not going to be setting sail any time quickly.

The floating palace was impounded impounded by Italian authorities, beneath EU sanctions imposed towards Russia in response to the struggle in Ukraine.

Anti-corruption activists have claimed that the boat, which is valued at €650 million, belongs to Russian President Vladimir Putin himself, citing as proof a crew listing which accommodates the names of people that work for the organisation that appears after the president’s safety.

But the Italian ministry of finance mentioned solely that it had discovered “significant economic and business links” between the ship’s owner and “eminent people in the Russian government”.

Authorities intervened on Friday after being alerted that the yacht was on the brink of set sail from the Tuscan port of Carrara.

It had been berthed for a number of months for upkeep work at a shipyard on the Marina di Carrara, inside the western seaside city of Massa.