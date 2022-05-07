Italy impounds superyacht reportedly linked to Putin

A yacht price $700 million with alleged ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin has been impounded as a part of the European Union’s ongoing sanctions towards Russia, in response to a statement from Italy’s Economy Ministry.

The boat — the Scheherazade, situated within the Italian city of Marina di Carrara, north of Pisa — had “significant economic and business links” with “prominent elements of the Russian government,” the ministry mentioned, with out particularly naming Putin in its assertion. The boat is registered within the Cayman Islands.

Italian police had initially boarded the superyacht — full with two helipads, a swimming pool and a pool desk designed to tilt with the swaying of the ocean — in March as a part of the continued EU sanctions towards Russia after Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Local Italian media had linked the boat to Eduard Khudainatov, the previous president of Rosneft, the Russian state vitality big.

Brussels is predicted to announce a brand new spherical of sanctions towards Moscow, as early as at present, together with wide-ranging bans on the nation’s oil imports into the 27-country bloc.