Italy ‘in hell’ over World Cup soccer exit

Italy’s humiliating failure to qualify for the World Cup means “profound change” should comply with the sorrow, based on Serie A president Lorenzo Casini.

A surprising 1-0 defeat to North Macedonia in Thursday’s play-off semi-final in Palermo has left Italy lacking consecutive World Cups for the primary time of their historical past.

It’s led to very large soul-searching – and loads of offended reactions – throughout one among soccer’s nice nations on Friday as Italy tried to come back to phrases with the truth that the Azzurri shall be absent at Qatar 2022, simply as they performed no half in Russia 2018.

The inquest has shortly begun and there shall be a course of whereby some shall be held to account over such a dire final result for the four-time winners.

Elation at triumphing on the Euros final July has been changed by suspicions that it was only a flicker of impolite well being amid severe worries over the well being of the Italian recreation.

Casini lamented on Friday: “Failure to qualify for the final phase of the World Cup is a failure for the whole of Italian football, which must lead everyone to serious reflection and a profound change in our system.

“Right now, I’m solely experiencing the good disappointment of all of the followers.

“I am very sorry when I think of the girls and boys who are still waiting to see Italy at the World Cup and who must be able to continue growing in the blue dream.

“Serie A golf equipment and their gamers have all the time responded positively to the decision of the nationwide group and all the time will, additionally as a result of it’s in regards to the sporting dedication that unites the nation and will all the time make us overcome each allegiance and each division.

“The national team belongs to everyone.”

Roberto Mancini was backed to remain on as head coach by Italian Football Federation (FIGC) president Gabriele Gravina within the instant aftermath of Italy’s defeat.

Gravina wished the earlier spherical of Serie A fixtures to be postponed to provide Italy extra time to arrange for the sport, however his request was denied by the league.

“I’m sorry the boys only met for one day to prepare for the game,” Gravina stated after Thursday’s recreation.

“It doesn’t help, but I don’t want to cause a controversy.”

The response throughout Italy was summed up in a headline within the sports activities paper Corriere dello Sport on Friday, which learn: “To Hell.”

“This is an epoch-making disaster. The shame is worse than ever,” stated one other newspaper, Il Messaggero.

For the final two seasons, no Italian groups have reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League, a trophy which has eluded Italy since 2010, with many home golf equipment weighed down by debt and unable to draw the highest expertise that when flocked to Serie A.

“The system, Italian soccer in its entirety, needs to be put on trial,” Italy’s top-selling sports activities each day Gazzetta dello Sport, wrote in an editorial, blaming a “total lack of vision” amongst sport directors.

There isn’t any nice enthusiasm, although, to take away coach Mancini, however he hasn’t dominated out stepping down.

“Let’s see. The disappointment is too big at present to talk about the future,” he stated on Thursday when requested about his plans.

“I just don’t know what to say.”