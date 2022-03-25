Sports
Italy miss out on World Cup again but Portugal, Wales and Sweden reach play-off finals | Football News – Times of India
PARIS: Reigning European champions Italy will miss a second straight World Cup after shedding to a dramatic stoppage-time aim towards North Macedonia on Thursday, however Portugal, Wales and Sweden all made it by way of to qualifying play-off deciders.
Four-time World Cup winners Italy had been shocked in Palermo as Aleksandar Trajkovski — who used to play membership football within the Sicilian metropolis — fired previous Gianluigi Donnarumma within the second minute of damage time to present North Macedonia an unimaginable 1-0 victory.
Italy will once more be absent from the World Cup in Qatar after additionally failing to qualify for the 2018 match in Russia after they misplaced in a play-off to Sweden.
That was a traumatic expertise for a nation that had beforehand been to each match since 1958, and this failure is all of the extra exceptional on condition that they had been topped European champions lower than 9 months in the past.
That success for Roberto Mancini’s facet got here throughout a world document 37-game unbeaten run, however 4 attracts of their final 5 qualifiers final autumn noticed them end second of their group to Switzerland, exposing them to the hazards of the play-offs once more.
“It’s hard to explain, it’s such a huge disappointment,” captain Giorgio Chiellini mentioned to RAI.
“We’ve made mistakes since September and we’ve paid for them. We’re distraught.”
North Macedonia, the Balkan nation of simply two million individuals, held Italy to a attract Turin in 2018 World Cup qualifying and beat Germany away on this marketing campaign earlier than showing at their debut European Championship final 12 months.
“We won the Italian way against the Italians, a goal from just two shots,” mentioned their coach, Blagoja Milevski.
They will now go to Porto to face Portugal subsequent Tuesday, after the Euro 2016 winners defeated Turkey 3-1 on the Estadio do Dragao, albeit solely after Burak Yilmaz missed a vital late penalty for the guests.
The dwelling facet had been cruising because of first-half targets by Brazilian-born midfielder Otavio and Liverpool ahead Diogo Jota.
But Turkey’s veteran skipper Yilmaz pulled a aim again within the sixty fifth minute, establishing a tense end.
Turkey had been then awarded a late penalty when a foul on Enes Unal was detected following a VAR evaluation, however Yilmaz put the spot-kick over the bar and Matheus Nunes secured Portugal’s victory in stoppage time.
Turkey haven’t appeared on the World Cup since coming third in Japan and South Korea in 2002.
Portugal haven’t missed out on the match since 1998 and, at 37, Cristiano Ronaldo’s dream of World Cup glory stays alive.
Meanwhile, Gareth Bale was in inspirational type as his brace secured a 2-1 win for Wales towards Austria in Cardiff.
Bale has solely performed 5 occasions for his membership Real Madrid this season, and simply twice since August, however the Wales captain began on the Cardiff City Stadium and opened the scoring from a shocking Twenty fifth-minute free-kick.
He then struck once more, with an outstanding hit throughout goalkeeper Heinz Lindner into the far nook, to double the lead six minutes after half-time.
Wales, bidding to qualify for his or her first World Cup since 1958, then held on after Austria decreased the deficit within the sixty fourth minute when Marcel Sabitzer’s shot deflected in off Ben Davies.
“I’ll run myself into the ground for this country, we all did tonight,” Bale, who got here off proper on the finish with cramp, advised Sky Sports.
Robert Page’s group will likely be at dwelling within the play-off ultimate however should wait till at the very least June for that, with the continuing battle in Ukraine which means their tie away to Scotland stays on maintain for now.
Sweden arrange a play-off ultimate towards Poland after an extra-time strike by Robin Quaison gave them a 1-0 win over the Czech Republic in Solna.
Quarter-finalists in 2018, Sweden received their winner within the a hundred and tenth minute as Saudi Arabia-based Quaison completed after a one-two with Alexander Isak.
Poland obtained a bye to the play-off ultimate after would-be opponents Russia had been suspended from all worldwide competitors till additional discover following the invasion of Ukraine.
Scotland and Poland drew 1-1 in a pleasant in Glasgow, with Kieran Tierney giving the house facet the lead just for Krzysztof Piatek to stage with a stoppage-time penalty.
