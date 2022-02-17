Italy PM Draghi to visit Russia’s Putin in Moscow ‘as soon as possible’

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi will journey “as soon as possible” to Moscow after an invite by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Rome’s international minister mentioned Thursday.

“We have responded positively to President Putin’s invitation for Prime Minister Draghi to visit Moscow and we are coordinating… on a date, as soon as possible,” Luigi Di Maio mentioned after talks in Moscow with Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov.

The announcement got here amid intense diplomatic efforts to ease a disaster over Ukraine, which Western officers say Russia is making ready to invade.

The Russian troop build-up close to Ukraine’s borders and Western threats to answer an invasion with painful financial sanctions have introduced tensions between Moscow and the West to their highest stage for the reason that finish of the Cold War.

Rome has been assured Russia is “ready to find a diplomatic solution to the crisis,” Di Maio instructed a joint press convention, including: “Common sense and diplomacy must prevail.”

Russia on Thursday introduced extra troop pullbacks from the border, as Washington insisted that Moscow continues to be build up forces for a possible invasion.

After beforehand introduced withdrawals earlier this week, the United States, NATO and Ukraine all mentioned they’d seen no proof of a pullback.

