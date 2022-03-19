Italy ready to rebuild theatre in Ukraine’s Mariupol

The Italian authorities is able to rebuild a theatre within the besieged Ukrainian metropolis Mariupol which was devastated by a bomb assault, Culture Minister Dario Franceschini mentioned on Thursday after a cupboard assembly.

“The cabinet … has approved my proposal to offer Ukraine the resources and means to rebuild it as soon as possible. Theatres of all countries belong to the whole of humanity,” Franceschini wrote on Twitter.

Ukraine has mentioned the theatre was hit by a Russian air strike on Wednesday whereas individuals sheltered there from bombardments. Russia denied hanging the theatre. But its forces have blasted cities and killed many civilians in its assault on Ukraine, now getting into its fourth week.