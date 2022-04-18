Italy reopens embassy in Ukraine’s Kyiv

Italy on Monday reopened its embassy in Kyiv, changing into the most recent nation to return diplomats to the Ukrainian capital after Russian troops withdrew from the area.

Italy had moved its diplomats to the western metropolis of Lviv after Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24.

But after Russia withdrew its forces from across the capital and northern Ukraine, forward of an anticipated assault on the east of the nation, diplomatic missions have been trickling again to the town.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez mentioned on Monday that Madrid would reopen its embassy within the “coming days” after employees had been relocated to Poland.

Turkey has moved its embassy in Ukraine again to Kyiv after relocating it to Chernivtsi close to the Romanian border.

France introduced final week that its embassy would return to Kyiv from the western metropolis of Lviv.

