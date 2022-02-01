Italy reports 133,142 coronavirus cases, 427 deaths

Italy reported 133,142 COVID-19 associated circumstances on Tuesday, towards 57,715 the day earlier than, the well being ministry mentioned, whereas the variety of deaths rose to 427 from 349.

Italy has registered 146,925 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth highest on the earth. The nation has reported 11.1 million circumstances to this point.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 – not together with these in intensive care – stood at 19,873 on Tuesday, down from 19,913 a day earlier.

There have been 107 new admissions to intensive care items, down from 112 on Monday. The whole variety of intensive care sufferers decreased to 1,549 from a earlier 1,584.

Some 1.25 million exams for COVID-19 have been carried out up to now day, in contrast with a earlier 478,314, the well being ministry mentioned.

