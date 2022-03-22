Italy reports 32573 coronavirus cases on Monday, 119 deaths

Italy reported 32,573 COVID-19 associated circumstances on Monday, towards 60,415 the day earlier than, the well being ministry mentioned, whereas the variety of deaths rose to 119 from 93.

Italy has registered 157,904 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth highest on the earth. The nation has reported 13.89 million circumstances to this point.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 – not together with these in intensive care – stood at 8,728 on Monday, up from 8,430 a day earlier.

There have been 31 new admissions to intensive care models, up from 29 on Sunday. The complete variety of intensive care sufferers fell to 463 from a earlier 467.

Some 218,216 exams for COVID-19 have been carried out prior to now day, in contrast with a earlier 370,466, the well being ministry mentioned.