Italy reports 75,020 coronavirus cases on Thursday, 166 deaths

Italy has reported 75,020 COVID-19-related circumstances Thursday, in comparison with 99,848 on Wednesday, in accordance with the well being ministry. The every day demise price fell from 205 to 166, nonetheless.

Since February 2020, Italy has seen 162,264 deaths associated to COVID-19. This is the second-highest demise toll in Europe and eighth on the planet. To date, the nation has reported 15.93 million circumstances.

The variety of sufferers in hospitals with COVID-19, not together with intensive care, reached 10,231 on Thursday. This is a rise from 10,207 the day earlier than.

On Wednesday, there have been 40 new admissions into intensive care models. This is down from 44. There had been 415 extra intensive care sufferers than there have been beforehand, a rise of 413.

The well being ministry reported that 446,180 COVID-19 assessments had been carried out within the final day, as in comparison with a earlier 610,000.