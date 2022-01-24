Italy rescues more than 300 migrants from boat in distress

Migrants wait to be rescued by Italian coastguard throughout a search and rescue (SAR) operation off the coast of Lampedusa, January 20, 2022, on this display screen seize taken from a video. Video taken January 20, 2022. Italian Coast Guard/Handout through REUTERS

The Italian coastguard rescued 305 migrants who have been attempting to succeed in Europe aboard an overloaded boat that bumped into issue off the Mediterranean island of Lampedusa, an announcement stated on Friday (21 January), writes Angelo Amante.

Two coastguard items reached the boat about 20 miles from the Italian coast. Those rescued included 17 ladies and 6 minors.

The operation was significantly advanced as a result of small measurement of the vessel and worries it may capsize as a result of extreme variety of folks on board, the coastguard assertion stated.

Italy has seen a rise in migrant boats in latest months and a whole bunch of individuals rescued within the Mediterranean are at the moment aboard three charity boats ready for a secure port.

Geo Barents, operated by charity Doctors with out Borders (MSF), stated on Twitter it was carrying over 430 those who it took on board in a number of separate rescues.

