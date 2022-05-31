Italy Scraps COVID-19 Entry Rules For Travellers As Cases Drop

Italy on Monday recorded one other 7,537 circumstances and 62 deaths.

Rome:

Italy mentioned Monday it was dropping the requirement to indicate proof of coronavirus vaccination, latest restoration or a destructive check earlier than getting into the nation.

The well being ministry introduced that the requirement to indicate a so-called “Green Pass” to enter Italy “will not be extended” when it expires on May 31.

Italy was the primary European nation hit by coronavirus in early 2020 and has had a number of the hardest restrictions, together with requiring all staff to indicate a Green Pass.

As circumstances eased and a majority of the inhabitants had been vaccinated, most measures had been lifted though masks are nonetheless required on public transport and in faculties.

Italy on Monday recorded one other 7,537 circumstances and 62 deaths, taking the overall to 166,631, in line with well being ministry figures.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV employees and is printed from a syndicated feed.)