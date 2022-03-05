Italy seizes oligarchs’ yachts, villas

A Sardinian villa belonging to Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov, in addition to a Lake Como home within the title of Moscow TV presenter Vladimir Soloviev, have been seized following the adoption of EU sanctions, the Italian authorities confirmed Saturday.

The two properties are estimated to have a mixed worth of €25 million.

The police additionally seized two yachts belonging to Russian oligarchs Alexey Mordashov and Gennady Timchenko.

Mordashov’s “Lady M” was impounded from a port in Imperia on Italy’s northwestern coast. The boat was estimated at €65 million by the Italian authorities. Meanwhile, Timchenko’s “Lena,” valued at round €50 million, was taken from close by Sanremo.

In addition, police seized a villa, valued at a extra modest €3 million, belonging to Oleg Savchenko, within the province of Lucca.

All 5 males are thought of shut associates of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Paola Tamma contributed reporting.

This story has been up to date.